Advertisement

Humidity increases into the weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Not much has changed in our pattern, except more humid air will move in. This comes as a cold front slowly approaches. It will move in on Saturday with scattered showers from west to east. It starts late in the morning and continues through mid-afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures will remain unseasonably hot.

Today: AM fog, sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along the shorelines

Friday: Sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s early on

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Sun mixed with clouds

> Highs: Near 80°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., is accused of using a computer to entice a minor for sex
Michigan man traveled to have sex with 15-year-old Oshkosh girl, federal prosecutors say
Iron County Sheriff's car
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle submerged in Net River near Amasa identified
Madison Yale (MSP)
UPDATE: Missing Engadine girl found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. Waterfall at the base of the Sturgeon River Gorge trails.
Pelkie man dies after fall while hiking at Sturgeon River Gorge

Latest News

Weather On Demand
Humid, Hazy and Warm Again on Thursday
heat
The heat increases
Weather On Demand
Warm and Dry Weather Continues Wednesday
dry
Sunny & toasty