Humidity increases into the weekend

Not much has changed in our pattern, except more humid air will move in. This comes as a cold front slowly approaches. It will move in on Saturday with scattered showers from west to east. It starts late in the morning and continues through mid-afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures will remain unseasonably hot.

Today: AM fog, sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along the shorelines

Friday: Sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s early on

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Sun mixed with clouds

> Highs: Near 80°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

