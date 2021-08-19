Humidity increases into the weekend
Not much has changed in our pattern, except more humid air will move in. This comes as a cold front slowly approaches. It will move in on Saturday with scattered showers from west to east. It starts late in the morning and continues through mid-afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures will remain unseasonably hot.
Today: AM fog, sunny, hot, and humid
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along the shorelines
Friday: Sunny, hot, and humid
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, near 80° along the shorelines
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Low to mid-80s early on
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
>Highs: Mainly 70s
Monday: Sun mixed with clouds
> Highs: Near 80°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Low to mid-80s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers
>Highs: Low to mid 80s
