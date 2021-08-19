Governor Whitmer attends 2021 U.P. State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People Lunch with the Governor started at 11 in the morning on Thursday. Lunch was provided by various members of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce.

Senator Ed McBroom, Representative Beau LaFave and Representative Sara Cambensy were at the event, all leading up to Governor Whitmer.

“There’s just so much incredible stuff happening across the upper peninsula whether it’s the small businesses that I got an opportunity to tour, and we broke some ground earlier today and Gwen and now I’m here in the fair. I mean, it’s just a special place,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer visited all 15 counties in the U.P. this week, ending her journey in Delta County at Lunch with the Governor at the U.P. State Fair.

“These directors and all the members in my cabinet and my administration are committed to getting things done for you and your family as we work in Lansing on behalf of everyone in the state of Michigan,” said Gov. Whitmer.

The governor says she wants people in the U.P. to know that she’s continuing to deliver better education for your children, supporting small businesses and providing health care to everyone.

“All of these things are foundational for ability to grow this economy in a way that benefits everyone,” said Gov. Whitmer.

She also mentioned a $1.4 billion childcare initiative she proposed through the legislature.

“So that we can actually help working families get back into the workforce I know that their children are going to be okay,” said Governor Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer says she enjoyed meeting and spending time with people in this half of Michigan.

“My comments say better half, but I will get in trouble if I say that going back downstate,” said Gov. Whitmer.

After lunch, Governor Whitmer walked through the fair to the animals barns. She talked with people along the way as well as winners from different livestock events.

