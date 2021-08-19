Gov. Whitmer tours union training facility in Negaunee Township on ‘UP Jobs Tour’

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued her “UP Jobs Tour” in Marquette County.

Governor Whitmer toured the Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Township. She was joined by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin Messer, Jr.

The group saw the latest, cutting-edge equipment workers use, as well as the projects apprentices are currently working on.

Whitmer says skilled trades positions are especially needed in Michigan’s economy, and she hopes more young people will consider a skilled trade as a career.

“This is a path to a good-paying job without incurring a bunch of debt and getting paid while you’re getting skills,” she said. “This is a path we need to make sure people know exists and ensure that we’ve got the skilled workforce to do the jobs that right now are unfilled and the jobs that we anticipate we’re going to need in the future.”

The Governor also spoke to some of the apprentices about their experiences working in the Carpenters and Millwrights Union.

