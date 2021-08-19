Gov. Whitmer attends groundbreaking at Superior Extrusion, Inc. expansion site

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Governor Whitmer made a stop on her “UP Jobs Tour” at an aluminum manufacturing plant in K.I. Sawyer.

Whitmer joined several Upper Peninsula and state organizations in breaking ground on the new Superior Extrusion, Inc. facility. The $20.4 million expansion is funded by grants from the Michigan Business Development Program and M-DOT, in conjunction with the Lake Superior Community Partnership.

“It is supporting so many different types of manufacturing,” Whitmer said. “That’s why I think the partnership here at the local level and the state level and the leadership is a story about when we all work together toward a common goal, we’re going to be a lot more successful.”

Superior Extrusion board chairman George LaBlonde III says aluminum products—like parts for boats, trailers, and vehicles—are in high demand, making the expansion a necessity.

“Really, we’re doing it because our clients need product,” said LaBlonde. “We want to do that and take care of our clients. We’re really excited, and our future growth here is probably unlimited.”

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) worked with Superior Extrusion to secure the funding for the new facility, which will bring 44 new manufacturing jobs on top of the company’s existing 160.

“We make it easier for risk-takers like George and his team to create more jobs and greater opportunity,” said MEDC CEO Quentin Messer, Jr.

That’s what Governor Whitmer says the “UP Jobs Tour” is all about.

“We want to make sure that we’ve got the skilled workforce ready to fill those jobs,” she said. “You can make a really good living in the U.P. and a high quality of life, but we’ve got to make sure that people have got the skill set that they need.”

The Superior Extrusion expansion is a two-phase project. It is scheduled to be fully operational in December of 2022.

