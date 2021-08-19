Advertisement

Brewers rally late, edge Cardinals in ten innings

Wild pitch brings in go-ahead run
(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WLUC) - Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home with the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the 10th inning and Christian Yelich followed with a run-scoring infield single, giving the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Avisail Garcia homered twice for Milwaukee, including a one-out blast off St. Louis closer Alex Reyes in the ninth that tied the game at 3-all. Willy Adames also homered for Milwaukee. St. Louis has lost two in a row after a six-game winning streak.

