ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Here’s a new view of this year’s U.P. State Fair in Escanaba.

The photo, of a bird’s eye view of the state fair, was taken from an aircraft that was 1,400 feet above the ground. A special thanks to Joe who took this photo from the aircraft and Dennis from Bark River who piloted the aircraft.

