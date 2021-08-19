Bill Hager named 2021 U.P. veteran of the Year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Bill Hager was named the 2021 U.P. Veteran of the Year at the U.P. State Fair.

Hager served more than 20 years in the military, including two tours in Vietnam. While he couldn’t attend the award ceremony, his nephew accepted the award on his behalf.

“It just means the world to him and his service to the country, his service to the community, and he’s just so proud of where he lives. It’s just beyond compare. He’s just really excited,” said his nephew Paul Schoegel.

During his time in the military, he received over 25 awards, including the National Defense Service Metal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Navy Expeditionary Medal.

As a civilian, he continues to serve veterans as a member of the 107th Engineers Association Board of Directors, President of the Northern Michigan University Vets Club, and a Facilitator for a Peer Support Group.

“He was voted to receive this award by a group of his peers. This isn’t some objective third party board; these are people who’ve walked the talk and they know what it takes to be number one this awarding process,” said Rep. Jack Bergman.

But his nephew said he’s more than deserving of this honor.

“He’s a very humble person, a very giving person, and just a generous soul. You just couldn’t ask for a better person,” Schoegel said.

Michigan leaders, including Representative Beau Lafave, Senator Ed McBroom, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer honored Hager at the ceremony.

Hager currently lives in National Mine near Ishpeming.

