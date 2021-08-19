Annual fundraiser supports Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce

NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Today the Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual golf fundraiser. The outing featured a record 27 teams participating. Prizes were available during the event, including $10,000 towards a new Ford purchase.

All funds raised go back to chamber operations. The chamber is non-profit, and says it helps businesses by being “Better Together.”

“We provide networking opportunities for businesses, if you want to get the word out about something with your business, call me. We can help you with that. We have new member packages where we give you advertising ten times your value of what you pay to be a member,” said Suzanne Larson, Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

The chamber encourages any business to become a member, and continues to offer popular business after hours networking events. The chamber says without their sponsors and volunteers, this event would not be possible.

