Village of Calumet, EPA receive funding approval for 5th Street fire debris clean-up

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Funding for fire debris clean-up on 5th Street in Calumet has been approved, officials announced Wednesday.

Village of Calumet Council trustee Elise Matz, on cleanup efforts for the 100 Block of 5th Street, said, “The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contacted us this morning to let us know that their plan to remove fire debris from the 100 Block of 5th Street was approved for funding, with an anticipated start date of mid-September, 2021. We will share more information about the timeline and logistics as the process unfolds.”

“We appreciate the work of the EPA and the Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes and Environment in their efforts to secure funding for this project,” Matz said. “We look forward to working with these agencies as well as Houghton County and Calumet Township to see the cleanup to completion.”

The EPA said that clean-up is going to be about a 60-day project, as an assessment of the rubble found the debris is contaminated with asbestos.

While conducting the clean-up, beginning next month, the EPA will utilize street closures and conduct air monitoring to protect the abatement crew and the public.

The EPA provided a more detailed plan here.

