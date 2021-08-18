VA Hospital applies new rules

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Because of rising numbers of COVID-19, the VA Hospital in Iron Mountain announced changes to operation procedures. The hospital says that face masks will be required whenever inside the hospital and adjusted visitation rules.

“One other thing that we just instituted on Monday is that only care givers that are essential to the veterans care will be allowed to accompany them into the building,” said Ann Mattson, VA Hospital Infection Control Nurse.

Staff say any other family members are being asked to wait outside. The hospital also has escorts to help veterans upon entry. These new safety measures are in effect until further notice.

“Increase in COVID in the local area, it is on the rise, and we just want to be protective of our veterans and our staff,” Mattson said.

Upon entry, veterans will have their temperature taken, and be asked a few screening questions about exposure. Despite changes in procedures, veterans still receive attentive care.

“No, the care is going to be the same,” Mattson said. “They’re going to visit their primary care providers here and will be given care as routine.”

The hospital also offers vaccine shots for veterans and no appointment is necessary. The hospital says there are many ways to protect yourself, and your veteran.

“If you’re not feeling well, stay home, unless you are out to seek medical care,” Mattson said. “Increase your hand washing, especially if you’re out and about in the community. If you come home from the grocery store, make sure you’re washing your hands when you get home.

Staff also recommend wearing a face mask, especially in large crowds.

