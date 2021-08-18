Sen. Debbie Stabenow tours skilled trades training facility in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow was given a tour of the Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center. With projects currently ongoing across the state, she says the 35,000 square-foot structure is the place to get careers started.

“We’re going to need more and more people that actually know how to make things and actually build the things that we’re talking about,” Sen. Stabenow said. “Right here, it doesn’t get any better.”

The senator got a glimpse of meeting rooms, carpentry lab machinery, and welding and scaffolding stations. The facility’s Executive Secretary Treasurer, Tom Lutz, says it is essential to give elected officials and others an idea of what is ahead.

“It’s really important because young people today need to know that this is a real opportunity at a lifelong career in the skilled trades,” Lutz stated.

The center had its first classes in January 2020 and is offering four-year apprenticeships. Lutz says individuals looking to help with infrastructure can go a long way.

“The men and women who come here aren’t just apprentices,” he explained. “They’re also the journey people in the trades. When industries change, and we shift from building roads and bridges to building dams or powerhouses or minework, this is the place where they can come and upgrade their skills.”

Sen. Stabenow says this new chapter can benefit the Upper Peninsula and the rest of the state.

“This investment by skilled trade union workers is about investing in Michigan’s future,” she said, “so that we have the skilled workers that are going to be able to do all of the efforts that we’re involved in right now.”

Sen. Stabenow also says she is optimistic about how many jobs the training facility could help create in the future.

The building’s grand opening is scheduled for August 30th.

