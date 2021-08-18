Advertisement

Qigong for anxiety and depression

A practice to quiet the mind and comfort the soul
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Qigong is coming to BeWell Marquette. It will be offered as a 4-week series beginning Thursday, September 9 at 5:30pm.

Instructor Tammy Schlorke stopped by the TV6 Morning News to explain the many benefits of Qigong and what those interested in the classes can expect.

