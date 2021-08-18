Advertisement

Pictured Rocks Weddings; How destination weddings continue to grow in popularity

(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Larry Baur, owner and founder of Pictured Rocks Weddings has officiated nearly 300 unique weddings along the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore within the last decade.

“It seemed to me that there would be couples who would like to come here to have their wedding ceremony take place somewhere in the natural beauty of the area. It’s not that couples aren’t doing what might be term ‘traditional weddings’ anymore, but more and more couples are gravitating away from that,” said Baur.

To do that, many couples have turned to small, destination weddings and elopements.

Baur has officiated sunset weddings on Miner’s beach to Winter ceremonies in front of Munising Falls.

“Destination weddings are of course becoming more popular. The UP is not necessarily where couples would first think of for that, but couples that are looking for something simple and looking for beauty, this is a great location for them to choose,” he said.

With the uncertainty of the pandemic though, business is slower than usual, despite a recent increase in interest.

He said the number of weddings he preformed just last year was down nearly 50 percent from what he was used to, but his schedule remains as flexible as possible for last minute ‘I dos.’

“With that said, I have seen couples who had other plans in place and for one reason or another, those plans fell through and so they come to me.”

Despite the slower year and a half, Baur said there’s been an increase in couples planning to tie the knot along the lakeshore in 2022.

