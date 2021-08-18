MDHHS state COVID-19 update: High transmission, including Upper Peninsula

(WLUC) - Recent data findings on the coronavirus has prompted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to provide a virtual presentation Wednesday updating COVID-19 trends across the state.

“Today, you’re going to hear that Michigan is in a high level of community transmission -- positivity case rates, in-patient bed use and mortality metrics are all increasing,” announced Dr. Sarah-Lyon Callo, State Epidemiologist of MDHHS’ Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health.

While health experts recognize Michigan with the fifth lowest case rate nationwide in the last seven days, the number of COVID cases are growing.

And the Delta variant was found in 99% of the positive test cases statewide.

The Aug. 16 findings by the University of Michigan show that the U.P.’s positive test rate is up to nearly 7% in the last three weeks.

The study projects COVID hospitalizations to surge in the state by late September to early October.

“We can blunt that curve according to this model if we increase vaccination rates to where we were in April, or if we’re able to reduce the exposures that we have in contacts with each other,” explained Dr. Lyon-Callo.

The latest data showed five counties in Upper Michigan at high transmission levels.

It’s prompted the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMAS) to implement swift safety measures, announcing Wednesday that their offices have returned to mask requirements for staff and anyone over the age of two who seeks services at their offices -- regardless of vaccination status.

Though there’s currently no statewide requirement to wear a face mask in most settings, the MDHHS did update their guidance last week recommending schools to implement a universal mask requirement.

“We continue to work very closely with our local health departments, providing information to our superintendents as well,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy Director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

A statewide response to once again reverse the trend.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.