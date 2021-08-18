Marquette Trail 50 Ultramarathon Kids Races making their return

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Marquette Trail 50 Ultramarathon is making its return for the first time in two years, and so are its annual kids races.

On Friday, August 20th at 7:00 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., kids of all ages and adults will participate in either a 5K or a one-mile race beginning at the Forestville Pole Barn.

The races are a way for children to get exposed to some of the trails in the area.

The races’ co-director, Nina Vandenende, says there will be some health protocols in place to keep participants safe.

“We’re super excited to be able to hold this event again,” Vandenende said. “We are enforcing masks at packet pickup and anywhere indoors despite vaccination status. We are encouraging people that participate in the event to be vaccinated.”

Money raised from the event will go towards Northern Michigan University’s track & field and cross-country teams, Noquemanon Trail Network and parts of the community.

To sign up, visit marquettetrail50.com.

