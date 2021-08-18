Advertisement

Marquette Trail 50 Ultramarathon Kids Races making their return

Children of all ages and adults can participate in either the 5K or one-mile race
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Marquette Trail 50 Ultramarathon is making its return for the first time in two years, and so are its annual kids races.

On Friday, August 20th at 7:00 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., kids of all ages and adults will participate in either a 5K or a one-mile race beginning at the Forestville Pole Barn.

The races are a way for children to get exposed to some of the trails in the area.

The races’ co-director, Nina Vandenende, says there will be some health protocols in place to keep participants safe.

“We’re super excited to be able to hold this event again,” Vandenende said. “We are enforcing masks at packet pickup and anywhere indoors despite vaccination status. We are encouraging people that participate in the event to be vaccinated.”

Money raised from the event will go towards Northern Michigan University’s track & field and cross-country teams, Noquemanon Trail Network and parts of the community.

To sign up, visit marquettetrail50.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Yale (MSP)
UPDATE: Missing Engadine girl found safe
From Left to Right: Nowicki, Simpkin, Rickerd.
Three men face multiple felony charges for child trafficking in Sault Ste. Marie
Iron County Sheriff's car
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle submerged in Net River near Amasa identified
FILE. Waterfall at the base of the Sturgeon River Gorge trails.
Pelkie man dies after fall while hiking at Sturgeon River Gorge
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Jobs in Michigan.
Michigan unemployment rate decreases in July
Training center to help those looking to gain skills for infrastructure careers
Sen. Debbie Stabenow tours skilled trades training facility in Negaunee Township
Competitors in Hog Showmanship.
Competitors learn life lessons at livestock competitions
Much of the debris remains in Calumet.
Village of Calumet, EPA receive funding approval for 5th Street fire debris clean-up