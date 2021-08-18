Marquette County emergency dispatcher finishes 21 years of service

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One of Marquette County’s long-time emergency dispatchers bids farewell.

Wednesday was Steve Rehn’s last day at the central dispatch post in Negaunee Township, which followed with a going-away party by his compatriots as soon as his shift was complete.

Rehn’s career began in Mar. 2000 after graduating from Northern Michigan University (NMU) with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

That’s over two decades of answering your calls, emergency or non-emergency, and keeping you calm while help is on the way.

“We dispatch for all police, fire and EMS in Marquette County. Our job is to categorize those (distress) calls by emergency, give emergency medical dispatch advice to medical calls while we’re getting the ambulance started. And just kind of getting as much information as we can for our responders on the road so that they’re safe and know what’s going on,” Rehn explained.

He said the duty requires great attention to detail -- and a big heart.

“We treat every call as important that comes into the center because people that are normally calling us are looking for help in some way or another. And, you know the people that work here are good at what they do and enjoy helping each other. And I guess that’s why I’ve stayed here so long,” Rehn said.

And he’ll miss the great relationships he’s had along the way.

“I think the people that I work with here and -- here we go, here comes the emotions -- most memorable are the people I work with. The officers, the firemen, the EMS that I work with. We have a good relationship with this county that we’re able to all get along and help each other out for the people of Marquette County,” the long-time emergency dispatcher said.

Rehn also served 23 years with Forsyth Township’s volunteer police unit.

Next week he begins as an emergency dispatcher for Brown County in Wisconsin.

“Basically I will be doing the same job. I will just be moving my family to a different area, I’ll be starting up with them and hopefully I will be able to take my experience and knowledge and help mentor young dispatchers there as well,” Rehn said.

A new family chapter with the same call to duty.

