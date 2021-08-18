Humid, Hazy and Warm Again on Thursday
Friday, Too
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Thursday: Sunny and hazy with some fair-weather clouds
Highs: near 80 along Lake Michigan, 80s elsewhere with a few 90s over interior western locations
Friday: Little change, continued warm and humid
Highs: mainly in the 80s
Saturday: Warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: around 80
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, somewhat less humid
Highs: 70s to around 80
Look for near average temperatures next week along with the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms around Monday and again on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.