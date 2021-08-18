Advertisement

Humid, Hazy and Warm Again on Thursday

Friday, Too
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Thursday: Sunny and hazy with some fair-weather clouds

Highs: near 80 along Lake Michigan, 80s elsewhere with a few 90s over interior western locations

Friday: Little change, continued warm and humid

Highs: mainly in the 80s

Saturday: Warm and humid, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: around 80

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, somewhat less humid

Highs: 70s to around 80

Look for near average temperatures next week along with the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms around Monday and again on Wednesday.

