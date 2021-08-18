Advertisement

The heat increases

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The pattern remains the same for the next couple of days. An upper-level ridge amplifies through Friday resulting in unseasonably hot conditions. Our next front moves in on Saturday with showers.

Today: Sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90°, cooler along the shorelines

Thursday: Sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90°, cooler along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s to 90°, cooler along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, and scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s, low 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Near 80°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and toasty

>Highs: Mid 80s

