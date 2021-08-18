The heat increases
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The pattern remains the same for the next couple of days. An upper-level ridge amplifies through Friday resulting in unseasonably hot conditions. Our next front moves in on Saturday with showers.
Today: Sunny and hot
>Highs: Upper 80s to 90°, cooler along the shorelines
Thursday: Sunny, hot, and humid
>Highs: Upper 80s to 90°, cooler along the shorelines
Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid
>Highs: Upper 80s to 90°, cooler along the shorelines
Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, and scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 70s, low 80s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Mainly 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Near 80°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and toasty
>Highs: Mid 80s
