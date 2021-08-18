Governor Whitmer continues U.P. tour

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) visited Houghton Wednesday to present Houghton City Manager Eric Waara with a redevelopment certification and to highlight the pier project’s economic potential.

“This waterfront, you can’t put a price tag on this,” said Whitmer. “This is something that everyone appreciates and yet not everyone had access to. So, I applaud the city manager [and] the city council.”

Houghton pier project has received more than $4 million in state funding. It has created local jobs and is redeveloping a crucial component of the city’s allure. Naturally, this will bring in more economic activity in the future when the project is completed.

“They actually just got the site secured for the contractor, divvied off from the parking lot,” said Waara. “Materials started to arrive right away, they’re actually starting to scratch the ground around right now. It’s going to be noisy and dirty for a while.”

Waara says getting to the point of a redevelopment certification from the state and beginning the pier project has taken more than two years. There were ordinances that needed to be implemented, contractors to work with and connections had to be made with small businesses.

All of this – to keep Houghton’s economy moving forward.

“They want communities to really follow all of those best practices that really work for successful communities,” added Waara.

Gov. Whitmer says the boost to downtown will help bring in more people who want to live and work in Houghton, another important piece of the economy.

“We want to keep young people here, we want to draw people who are interested in these great jobs that are available up the UP,” said Whitmer. “And make sure locals know what is happening in communities in the Upper Peninsula.”

