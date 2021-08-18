Farming in Upper Michigan: Where does food produced in the UP go?

This is the second part of a two-part series on farming in Upper Michigan. You can watch or read part one here.

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan farmers are producing millions of pounds of food for the U-P and beyond every year.

In Sagola, Dale Johnson is a third-generation potato farmer. Most of his potatoes are used for french fries and mashed potatoes across the Midwest.

Johnson says come the fall, his farm alone will pull about 12 million pounds of potatoes this year that will then be shipped across the country. However, all of that is dependent on the weather.

“It effects everything we do,” said Dale Johnson, Johnson Potato Farms Part Owner. “The proper weather will give us the best crop we can get. We rely on the weather all the way from start to finish.”

Johnson says an inch of rain at the wrong time, can have a big impact on how many potatoes he can pull from the ground.

Meanwhile, in Daggett, Steve Brock produces 18 million pounds of milk every year, or about 2.1 million gallons. Brock says a lot of that goes to a popular chain.

“If you’ve had an ice cream cone, here in the U.P., at Culver’s, odds are it came from either a farm here in Menominee County or in the U.P,” said Steve Brock, Brock Dairy Farm Owner.

During the pandemic farmers say uncertainty hit the industry at first, but has since leveled out. Brock believes concerns about the supply chain during the pandemic, has made people more appreciative of farms.

“One thing COVID taught all of us, is we are all needed,” said Brock. “From us, to our truck drivers, to our processors, to the truck drivers that take it to the grocery store so we can get the products on the shelf. So when you want ice cream, it’s there.”

Both Brock and Johnson say they are concerned about a potential truck driver shortage. It hasn’t had a large impact yet, but the farmers say getting products out of the U.P., has always been more challenging than other farming locations.

Nathan McParlan, a part-time livestock farmer in Hancock, says a benefit of farming in the U.P. is lots of grass that will grow allowing for grass-feed animals.

McParlan switches the locations of his sheep and cows often on his more than 600 acres of land to allow them to graze in different pastures. Now, his products will be sold at a store front on 5th Street in Calumet Thursday through Saturday.

Overall, the number of large farms has decreased in Upper Michigan which Johnson says puts more pressure on the farms still around many who are getting bigger thanks to new technology.

“We’re growing food for a lot of people here and when there’s only one percent of our population growing the food for 100 percent, that’s a lot of stress and pressure on that one percent,” said Johnson.

Despite that pressure and thin margins, all three farmers I talked to say they keep farming because it is what they love to do, and it allows them to work with family.

“It’s first of all a lifestyle. I get a change to work with my grandfather, my dad, my kids, my grandkids, my wife,” said Johnson. “We can make a living at dairy farming or we wouldn’t be doing it, but it is more about the lifestyle than how much money we make.”

