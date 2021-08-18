Dr. Bob Lorinser kicks of congressional campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County doctor has announced he is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Dr. Bob Lorinser, 65, introduced himself as a democratic congressional candidate for Michigan’s 1st District on Tuesday.

“I would be honored to represent all the residents of the District, including the young and old, people of all genders, those who agree and disagree with me, moderates, and progressives,” said Lorinser. “I am also committed to working towards engagement with Conservatives if we hope to unite the District.”

Lorinser has been a resident of Marquette since 1989, married for 40 years, and has attained advanced degrees in public health, social work, and medicine. After a career in many health care roles, he joined Marquette County Health Department as its medical director during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The seat Lorinser is running for is currently held by Republican Congressman Jack Bergman, of Watersmeet Township.

In a statement following Lorinser’s announcement, current Bergman’s team said, “After the last year and a half of deadly nursing home policies, crushing small businesses, forcing masks on our kids, and destroying our workforce, the people of the First District want nothing to do with electing Governor Whitmer’s Health Department Henchman who expanded arbitrary health orders across the U.P. Our nation is seeing firsthand the dangers of people in elected positions lacking leadership. The last thing we need is another Member of Congress who bows to the likes of AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.”

If unopposed as a democrat, Lorinser would carry a primary in August and move on to the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

Lorinser will be attending various events throughout the district in the next few weeks collecting donations and petition signatures. For more information on the campaign, citizens can visit his campaign website or follow the campaign on Facebook.

