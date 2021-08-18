Advertisement

Competitors learn life lessons at livestock competitions

Competitors say they learn the value of hard work and responsibility.
Competitors in Hog Showmanship.
Competitors in Hog Showmanship.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Livestock competitions began Tuesday and continue through the end of the week. Several competitors say they learned valuable life lessons through working with their livestock.

“It’s just so much hard work and you don’t want to blow it off because if you blow it off, you might not do that well at the fair,” said Kassey Lavadie, grand champion for Hog Showmanship 15-16 year olds.

Lavadie has competed for eight years and on Wednesday, she won Grand Champion Hog Showmanship for her class. Lavadie says without hard work, you won’t be successful in the competitions.

“Half an hour to an hour walk every single night, sometimes twice a day to depending on the weather,” said Lavadie.

Reserve Champion Qwentin Johnsen agrees that it’s hard work but it all pays off.

“We take them out for half an hour, 45 minutes every night just walking them, driving. My mom sits there and judges us,” said Johnsen.

Both Lavadie and Johnsen say they enjoy working with their hogs and meeting everyone along the way and believe the work ethic these competitions create will benefit their futures.

“You learn so much stuff in this and what people don’t realize is that how much hard work pays off when you actually do it. It’s a big accomplishment when you win something like this,” said Lavadie.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Yale (MSP)
UPDATE: Missing Engadine girl found safe
From Left to Right: Nowicki, Simpkin, Rickerd.
Three men face multiple felony charges for child trafficking in Sault Ste. Marie
Iron County Sheriff's car
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle submerged in Net River near Amasa identified
FILE. Waterfall at the base of the Sturgeon River Gorge trails.
Pelkie man dies after fall while hiking at Sturgeon River Gorge
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Much of the debris remains in Calumet.
Village of Calumet, EPA receive funding approval for 5th Street fire debris clean-up
New rules including implementing an indoor mask regulation, and limiting who can enter with the...
VA Hospital applies new rules
(LMAS District Health Department logo)
LMAS District Health Department provides COVID-19 update
Dr. Bob Lorinser.
Dr. Bob Lorinser kicks off congressional campaign