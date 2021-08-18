Competitors learn life lessons at livestock competitions

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Livestock competitions began Tuesday and continue through the end of the week. Several competitors say they learned valuable life lessons through working with their livestock.

“It’s just so much hard work and you don’t want to blow it off because if you blow it off, you might not do that well at the fair,” said Kassey Lavadie, grand champion for Hog Showmanship 15-16 year olds.

Lavadie has competed for eight years and on Wednesday, she won Grand Champion Hog Showmanship for her class. Lavadie says without hard work, you won’t be successful in the competitions.

“Half an hour to an hour walk every single night, sometimes twice a day to depending on the weather,” said Lavadie.

Reserve Champion Qwentin Johnsen agrees that it’s hard work but it all pays off.

“We take them out for half an hour, 45 minutes every night just walking them, driving. My mom sits there and judges us,” said Johnsen.

Both Lavadie and Johnsen say they enjoy working with their hogs and meeting everyone along the way and believe the work ethic these competitions create will benefit their futures.

“You learn so much stuff in this and what people don’t realize is that how much hard work pays off when you actually do it. It’s a big accomplishment when you win something like this,” said Lavadie.

