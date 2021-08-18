Campioni Classic teed off Wednesday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Campioni Classic Golf Tournament, organized by Pat’s Foods, took place at the Portage Lake Golf Course Wednesday.

36 teams teed off at the event, which is the Pat’s Foods 11th annual food-bank-fundraiser.

Any money raised from the tournament gets divided equally between the ten Pat’s Foods stores in the UP – to go to their perspective food banks.

Pat’s Foods Co-Owner Ben Campioni says his swing was a little rusty getting out Wednesday but enjoyed mingling with everyone.

“Everybody that works with us, a lot of our vendors, a lot our partners, a lot of locals [and] Superior National Bank is here teeing off with us,” said Campioni.

“A lot of local community people [are here] that want to support the food pantry.”

Several businesses also set up tents across the course to engage with golfers during the day.

