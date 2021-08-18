Advertisement

Big ninth inning pushes Angels past Tigers

Adell grand slam makes the difference
Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell (7) reacts to hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning of a...
Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell (7) reacts to hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Jo Adell hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his first homer this season and Kurt Suzuki followed with a solo blast, lifting the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Miguel Cabrera was 0 for 2 with two walks, leaving him with 499 career home runs. Mike Mayers struck out the side in the eighth inning on 10 pitches for the Angels and gave up only one hit in the ninth for the win. Gregory Soto took the loss after retiring just two batters in the ninth.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

