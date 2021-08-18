Advertisement

Alluma Yoga now open in Marquette

The yoga studio had its soft open last week, grand opening in September
Alluma Yoga's manager practices in the newly opened studio.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new option for yoga practitioners in Marquette.

Alluma Yoga had its soft opening last week.

Classes are offered seven days a week while staff continue preparing for the grand opening in September.

Alluma offers a variety of styles of classes, including hot yoga.

Beginner classes are offered at 5:30 PM on Mondays, but the studio’s manager says all skill levels are welcomed in every class.

“I know a lot of beginners who just jump in and just do it, and they do great. The teachers here are so educated to help every yogi at every level.” Says Brianna Salmela.

Alluma Yoga is located at 925 West Washington Street in Marquette.

You can check out Alluma Yoga on Facebook here or visit its website here.

