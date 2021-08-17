Wisconsin-based JD Castings expanding to Iron Mountain

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Tuesday to announce that Wisconsin-based JD Castings, a provider of casting solutions, is expanding into Iron Mountain, signaling continued economic recovery in Michigan.

The project is expected to create up to 24 new jobs in Iron Mountain and generate a total private investment of $770,000 with the support of a $200,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Michigan was chosen for the expansion over company’s existing facility in Wisconsin.

“JD Castings’ expansion in the Upper Peninsula underscores the strength of Michigan’s business climate and will create good-paying jobs for our skilled workforce,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This is great news for workers and their families as we continue our economic jumpstart and put Michigan back to work. With the help of companies like JD Castings, we can put Michigan first and build back our state’s economy stronger than ever before.”

Governor Whitmer is in the Upper Peninsula over the next few days meeting with businesses and visiting communities to hear from them and talk about her economic jumpstart plan that will put Michigan back to work with better jobs and bigger paychecks.

JD Castings, Inc. provides services for foundries that produce castings for the automotive, agriculture and industrial industries. The company is currently at capacity at its Wisconsin facility and is experiencing increased customer demand. The company plans to purchase a vacant building in the city of Iron Mountain to accommodate its expanded operations and allow for additional space for future growth.

“JD Castings is expanding into Iron Mountain because of the readily-available facility that will allow for significant growth in the future and the access to the talented workforce Michigan has to offer,” said JD Castings President Rod DeClark. “The MEDC, Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance and other local partners all provided support with the expansion, and will serve as valued partners as we continue to grow our team.”

The project aligns with MEDC’s strategic focus area of supporting an advanced manufacturing business growth in the state. In addition, the new facility will provide high-wage jobs to area residents, put a vacant building back into use, and brings an out-of-state business to Michigan. JD Castings provides health benefits, paid time off and on-the-job training to its employees, and plans to work with Michigan Works! to reach local talent in disadvantaged areas.

“We are pleased to welcome JD Castings to Michigan as they create 24 new advanced manufacturing jobs and tap into a robust, highly skilled talent pool that stretches across all corners of the state,” said Josh Hundt, Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President of the MEDC. “We appreciate the efforts of local partners in Iron Mountain to support this project and will work with JD Castings as it continues to grow and add jobs for Michigan residents.”

The Dickinson County Economic Development Alliance has offered to support the project with staff time and resources. Individuals interested in careers with JD Castings should submit their resumes to jdcasting1@gmail.com.

“The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance is pleased to welcome JD Castings to the Iron Mountain community and we look forward to working with the company as they grow their team and expand into their new facility,” said DAEDA Executive Director Lois Ellis.

