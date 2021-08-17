Warm and Dry Weather Continues Wednesday
Expect a Slow Uptick in Humidity Toward the End of the Week
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near Lake Michigan
Thursday: Sunny, a bit more humid in western portions
Highs: around 80 into the 80s, coolest again near Lake Michigan
Friday: Mostly sunny warm and humid
Highs: generally in the 80s
Saturday: Warm and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 70s to mid 80s
The front producing the shower threat on Saturday will pass through Upper Michigan. In its wake, somewhat cooler conditions are likely on Sunday.
