Warm and Dry Weather Continues Wednesday

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near Lake Michigan

Thursday: Sunny, a bit more humid in western portions

Highs: around 80 into the 80s, coolest again near Lake Michigan

Friday: Mostly sunny warm and humid

Highs: generally in the 80s

Saturday: Warm and humid, chance of showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 70s to mid 80s

The front producing the shower threat on Saturday will pass through Upper Michigan. In its wake, somewhat cooler conditions are likely on Sunday.

