Warm and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday

Humidity Begins to Increase Later in the Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near Lake Michigan

Wednesday: Sunny, a bit more humid in western portions

Highs: around 80 into the 80s, coolest near Lake Michigan

Thursday: Mostly sunny warm and humid

Highs: generally in the 80s

Friday: Warm and humid, chance of a shower or thunderstorm far western portions at night

A front will finally cross Upper Michigan, most likely at the beginning of the weekend.  Its passage will provide the best chance of showers and thunderstorms over the next week.

