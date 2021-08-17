Warm and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday
Humidity Begins to Increase Later in the Week
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near Lake Michigan
Wednesday: Sunny, a bit more humid in western portions
Highs: around 80 into the 80s, coolest near Lake Michigan
Thursday: Mostly sunny warm and humid
Highs: generally in the 80s
Friday: Warm and humid, chance of a shower or thunderstorm far western portions at night
A front will finally cross Upper Michigan, most likely at the beginning of the weekend. Its passage will provide the best chance of showers and thunderstorms over the next week.
