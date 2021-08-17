Warm and Dry Weather Continues Tuesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near Lake Michigan

Wednesday: Sunny, a bit more humid in western portions

Highs: around 80 into the 80s, coolest near Lake Michigan

Thursday: Mostly sunny warm and humid

Highs: generally in the 80s

Friday: Warm and humid, chance of a shower or thunderstorm far western portions at night

A front will finally cross Upper Michigan, most likely at the beginning of the weekend. Its passage will provide the best chance of showers and thunderstorms over the next week.

