US-41 detour in Houghton expected to end September 10

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The detour currently in place on US-41 in Houghton is now expected to remain until Sept. 10.

Northbound US-41 traffic is detoured onto Cliff Drive around the north side of the Michigan Technological University campus. Southbound US-41 traffic has been shifted onto the new pavement on the northbound side of the highway. The detour was originally expected to be lifted August 27, but unexpected issues, including utility and water main conflicts, have delayed the next phase of the project.

MDOT is investing $9 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. The work includes converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Work is expected to be suspended for the winter in late September and be completed in fall 2022.

