The UPside - August 16, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are Deb and Rodger Chambers, of Marquette Township.

About three months ago, the couple decided to start taking a daily walk on the path along Lake Superior in South Marquette. They quickly noticed the amount of litter on the ground, and started picking it up.

Since then they have been out walking nearly every day, and pick up on average one bag of trash per day. Learn more about the couple’s efforts in the video above.

