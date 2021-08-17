Advertisement

The UPside - August 16, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are Deb and Rodger Chambers, of Marquette Township.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are Deb and Rodger Chambers, of Marquette Township.

About three months ago, the couple decided to start taking a daily walk on the path along Lake Superior in South Marquette. They quickly noticed the amount of litter on the ground, and started picking it up.

Since then they have been out walking nearly every day, and pick up on average one bag of trash per day. Learn more about the couple’s efforts in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

