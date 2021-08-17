Advertisement

UPPCO seeks proposals for Bond Falls Mitigation and Enhancement Fund Grant

The goal of the MEF grant is to create tangible, measurable improvements to aquatic and terrestrial environments within the Ontonagon River watershed.
A section of the upper falls at Bond Falls, near Paulding, in Ontonagon County, Mich.
A section of the upper falls at Bond Falls, near Paulding, in Ontonagon County, Mich.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) is now accepting proposals through October 15, 2021, for the annual Bond Falls Mitigation and Enhancement Fund (MEF) grant.

The goal of the MEF grant is to create tangible, measurable improvements to aquatic and terrestrial environments within the Ontonagon River watershed. This watershed includes UPPCO’s Bond Falls, near Paulding, and Victoria Hydroelectric Projects.

UPPCO contributes annually to the MEF, which is managed by the Bond Falls Implementation Team (BFIT). BFIT is comprised of representatives from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR), United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), United States Forest Service (USFS), Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) and other stakeholders.

Applicants must contact a BFIT representative to discuss their proposal during the early stages of project development to ensure the objectives of the MEF grant are met. Proposals should focus on projects that improve aquatic, terrestrial, and/or riparian habitats. Research into the benefits of previous watershed improvements are also eligible for MEF grant funding.

Proposals must align with the management goals of Special Report No. 46: Ontonagon River Assessment (October 2008) published by MDNR Fisheries Division.

Proposals may be submitted by email to bfitmefgrants@uppco.com or via mail at:

  • Attn: Environmental Services, Upper Peninsula Power Company, 800 Greenwood St. Ishpeming, MI 49849

For more information on UPPCO’s Bond Falls MEF grant, visit www.uppco.com and click on Environmental Efforts or click here.

