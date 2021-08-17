U.P. State Fair activities not on the Midway

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -The U.P. State Fair has the Midway full of free entertainment all week long. Grandstand entertainment begins Tuesday at eight p.m. with Escanaba native Helen DeBaker-Vorce.

But the fair has a few more things to offer, like the DNR Pocket Park.

“We have the opportunity for kids to learn how to fish, shoot a pellet gun or also try their hand at shooting a bow and arrow,” said Kristi Dahlstrom, co-organizer at the DNR Pocket Park.

The DNR Pocket Park is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the main fair. It’s a chance for kids and visitors to learn about some of the U.P.’s favorite outdoor activities.

“The pond is in the shape of the U.P. so that’s kind of exciting. Lots of bluegill in there.”

New this year is a Smokey the Bear hot air balloon.

“We have to watch very closely and it’s not going to be a flight where they’re going to lift off and go. It’s going to be a tethered flight about 100 feet above the fair,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the Michigan DNR.

Smokey and the DNR want to remind everyone that Upper Michigan does have elevated fire conditions right now.

“Please be careful. Make sure your fires are out when you leave a campsite, and you should only have a fire in an approved ring,” said Rogers.

The DNR Pocket Park is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until seven p.m. and Sunday from noon until three p.m.

Across the fairgrounds, you can take a step back in time to what some people call the fair’s best kept secret.

“There’s some knitting, some sewing, some pottery. Things like that,” said Jim Yoder, president of the U.P. Steam and Gas Association.

The Antique Village takes you back to simpler times. You can walk through shops, eat some ice cream and watch people work in the sawmill.

“The tractor here is from the 40s and 50s. Most of our stuff is pre-1940, 1950,” said Yoder.

The Antique Village opens about 10:30 and closes between five a six daily.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.