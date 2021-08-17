Advertisement

‘Under the Radar’ films Copper Country

A special meet and greet in Houghton...
The Vault Hotel in Houghton, Mi.
The Vault Hotel in Houghton, Mi.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vault Hotel on Shelden Ave. in Houghton welcomed a special guest Monday evening.

Tom Daldin, of PBS’s Under the Radar, came with the show’s crew to film the hotel and its speakeasy.

All of this as part of the final episode of the show’s latest season.

Daldin says viewers have told his crew for many years to come this far north. Now, after seeing all the Copper Country has to offer, he was glad to get a glimpse of the western UP’s hidden treasures.

“You’ve got this cosmopolitan feel in Houghton and Hancock,” said Daldin. “Then, you can also go a few miles north and you can tour mins. You can go mountain biking, you can have little monks make you jam and jelly. It’s just, this is a great big city in paradise.”

Daldin says now, he can’t wait to tell the world why the Copper Country is worth visiting in Under the Radar.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calumet woman dead after a 2-vehicle car crash in Calumet Township
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
Texas man arrested after stabbing in Iron County
Louis Campos mugshot.
Bessemer man found guilty on CSC charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
4 of 5 WUPHD counties now classified as ‘substantial’ or ‘high transmission’ for COVID-19

Latest News

Dave Wiitanen, a local hockey-coaching legend.
Hockey legend donates memorabilia
Lockers at Gwinn Middle School.
Gwinn school board hears state Association of School Boards stance on critical race theory
Fun Slide at the U.P. State Fair.
2021 U.P. State Fair opens
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan