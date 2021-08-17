‘Under the Radar’ films Copper Country

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vault Hotel on Shelden Ave. in Houghton welcomed a special guest Monday evening.

Tom Daldin, of PBS’s Under the Radar, came with the show’s crew to film the hotel and its speakeasy.

All of this as part of the final episode of the show’s latest season.

Daldin says viewers have told his crew for many years to come this far north. Now, after seeing all the Copper Country has to offer, he was glad to get a glimpse of the western UP’s hidden treasures.

“You’ve got this cosmopolitan feel in Houghton and Hancock,” said Daldin. “Then, you can also go a few miles north and you can tour mins. You can go mountain biking, you can have little monks make you jam and jelly. It’s just, this is a great big city in paradise.”

Daldin says now, he can’t wait to tell the world why the Copper Country is worth visiting in Under the Radar.

