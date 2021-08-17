Advertisement

Three men face muliple felony charges for child trafficking in Sault Ste. Marie

All three suspects were arraigned in the 91st district court on Sunday.(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian, Elyse Chengery and Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three men face multiple felony charges in Sault Ste. Marie in connection to child trafficking.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s department, among the three arrested on Sunday during a “ghost” operation was 37-year-old Aaron Nowicki who is a non-practicing catholic priest.

Nowicki is from Cheboygan but works in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Marquette, Nowicki resigned and was removed from ministry in 2019 because of allegations of serious, but not criminal, sexual misconduct with a vulnerable adult.

The other two arrests include a 23-year-old college student and a 41-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man who works in foodservice.

All three suspects were arraigned in the 91st district court on Sunday.

Their bond was set at $100,000 each.

