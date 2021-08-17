Sunny & toasty
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High pressure and upper-level ridging will keep the pattern dry and sunny. Then, the heat increases with temperatures climbing to near 90° at times. Our next front will bring showers on Saturday.
Today: Sunny and toasty
>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, near 80° along the Great Lakes
Wednesday: Sunny & hot
>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90°, cooler along the shorelines
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot
>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90°
Friday: Partly sunny, humid, and hot
>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90°
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms
>Highs: Upper 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Monday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 70s
