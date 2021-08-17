Advertisement

Sunny & toasty

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High pressure and upper-level ridging will keep the pattern dry and sunny. Then, the heat increases with temperatures climbing to near 90° at times. Our next front will bring showers on Saturday.

Today: Sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, near 80° along the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Sunny & hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90°, cooler along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90°

Friday: Partly sunny, humid, and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s to near 90°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

>Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

