Powers North Central has eyes set on another D2 8-man football state title

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Powers North Central Jets football team is back at work as preseason practices continue to roll on. The Jets ran the table last season and brought home the eight-player Division 2 State Championship. It was a season that had many starts and stops, however, from Covid quarantining, to lengthy government shutdowns.

Those disruptions weren’t easy on the players, as their standout wide receiver and return specialist Alex Naser contact-traced days leading up to the state title game, which caused him to sit out as his team took home the title.

“Yeah it feels good, that kinda pushed me a little bit more to get back in the weight room,” Naser said on getting over the rocky end personally for him last season. “Just to get more excited for the year, because it’s my last year and I’ve got nothing to forget. I’m just going to give it my all.”

But finally in January, the Jets rolled to the state title with a 70-48 win over Portland Saint Patrick inside the dome in downstate Brighton.

This year’s Jets have many key pieces returning, led by All-State quarterback Luke Gorzinski, running back Wyatt Raab and standout receiver Naser. They’ll have to replace some major experience, though, as they lost eight seniors to graduation last season. Despite that, the Jets will be bolstered by the return of 270-pound lineman Lane Nehring, who played in Ohio last year.

Even with some new faces on the 2021 squad, the team is itching to be back out on the field.

“I’m excited, you know, we lost a little talent, but we got some coming back,” Naser said of the changes to the new team. “We got a few underclassmen coming up on defense and a few replacing some on offense, so I’m excited to see how this season’s going to go.”

The Jets begin their quest for another state championship on August 27, when they host Stephenson.

The TV6 sports crew will have plenty more high school football coverage in the coming weeks as we quickly approach the Friday Night Fever season!

