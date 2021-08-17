Planning process underway for new Grand Marais bike path

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County’s Burt Township is currently in the first year of a four-year nonmotorized infrastructure plan.

Last year, Grand Marais community members answered a survey about what they would prefer in the town for nonmotorized recreation. The most popular response was a bike path, east down H58.

A workshop was held last week at Grand Marais School with the Central Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Regional Commission (CUPPAD) to look at potentially connecting this path to the rest of the Marquette and Alger County pathways.

“It would be a nonmotorized recreation path that we’re looking to put in,” said Burt Township School District Superintendent Tony Barnes. “Something that they can hike, bike and cross-country ski on safely without worry of motorized vehicles.”

Barnes also says everyone in the community is welcome to voice their thoughts as the project moves forward.

The feasibility study is the next step in the process to see how the path could potentially be put in place.

If all goes to according to plan, the project is expected to be complete in 2025.

