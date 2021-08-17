Northern Michigan University holds Regional Police Academy graduation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Twenty-two recruits graduated from Northern Michigan University’s Regional Police Academy during a Tuesday morning ceremony.

The recruits have spent the last 16 weeks training to become officers. As part of their training, each experienced being tased, pepper sprayed, and ‘active shooter’ scenarios.

During the ceremony, some graduates that are already hired wore their new department uniforms.

One of the new graduates, Jacob Cherney, is looking forward to his new deputy position with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. He says his new career represents the type of person he strives to be.

“Police work to me is an opportunity to give back to the community,” says Cherney. “[And] interact with people, which I enjoy doing, and help people. Just being a positive influence in peoples’ lives.”

Cherney’s fellow graduate, Kaitlyn Bateni, is also looking forward to her future. She says the academy has been her plan since she was young.

[It’s] something I’ve always wanted to do,” says Bateni. “I’m so happy I could have the opportunity to go through it, and I’m looking forward to see what comes next.”

Bateni hopes to stay in Marquette for her future job.

NMU President Fritz Erickson and Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt were among the speakers congratulating the recruits during the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.