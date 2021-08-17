Advertisement

Northern Michigan University holds Regional Police Academy graduation

22 recruits graduated Tuesday morning.
NMU Regional Police Academy Graduation
NMU Regional Police Academy Graduation(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Twenty-two recruits graduated from Northern Michigan University’s Regional Police Academy during a Tuesday morning ceremony.

The recruits have spent the last 16 weeks training to become officers. As part of their training, each experienced being tased, pepper sprayed, and ‘active shooter’ scenarios.

During the ceremony, some graduates that are already hired wore their new department uniforms.

One of the new graduates, Jacob Cherney, is looking forward to his new deputy position with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. He says his new career represents the type of person he strives to be.

“Police work to me is an opportunity to give back to the community,” says Cherney. “[And] interact with people, which I enjoy doing, and help people. Just being a positive influence in peoples’ lives.”

Cherney’s fellow graduate, Kaitlyn Bateni, is also looking forward to her future. She says the academy has been her plan since she was young.

[It’s] something I’ve always wanted to do,” says Bateni. “I’m so happy I could have the opportunity to go through it, and I’m looking forward to see what comes next.”

Bateni hopes to stay in Marquette for her future job.

NMU President Fritz Erickson and Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt were among the speakers congratulating the recruits during the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calumet woman dead after a 2-vehicle car crash in Calumet Township
Madison Yale (MSP)
Police searching for missing 4-year-old girl in Engadine
From Left to Right: Nowicki, Simpkin, Rickerd.
Three men face multiple felony charges for child trafficking in Sault Ste. Marie
Louis Campos mugshot.
Bessemer man found guilty on CSC charges
Governor Gretchen Whitmer launches her ‘UP Jobs Tour’ on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Gov. Whitmer launches ‘UP Jobs Tour’

Latest News

A steer getting ready to be washed and groomed for the livestock show at the U.P. State Fair.
Livestock shows underway at UP State Fair
The UPsiders for Aug. 16, 2021.
The UPside - August 16, 2021
CTE and Skilled Trades jobs are in high demand in Upper Michigan.
Need for CTE Careers in Upper Michigan
UP Census data from 2020, showing a 3.1% population decline.
UP Census Data