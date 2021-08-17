Advertisement

Missing 4-year-old autistic girl in Garfield Township

Madison Yale was last seen playing in her front yard on Monday night.
Madison Yale was last seen playing in her front yard on Monday night.(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP. (WLUC) - The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old autistic girl.

Madison Yale was last seen playing in her front yard on Monday night in the area of Krause Road and Werner in Garfield Township.

Police say they believe she wandered into the woods.

The search for yale has been going on all night.

On Tuesday morning, volunteer search parties are planning to head out into the area.

