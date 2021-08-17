Missing 4-year-old autistic girl in Garfield Township

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP. (WLUC) - The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old autistic girl.

Madison Yale was last seen playing in her front yard on Monday night in the area of Krause Road and Werner in Garfield Township.

Police say they believe she wandered into the woods.

The search for yale has been going on all night.

On Tuesday morning, volunteer search parties are planning to head out into the area.

On Tuesday morning, volunteer search parties are planning to head out into the area.

