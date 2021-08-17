Advertisement

Michigan State Police investigate a hit and run in Iron County

(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police at the Iron Mountain Post is investigating a hit and run traffic crash involving a pedestrian and pick-up truck in Iron County.

Police responded to the incident on m-189 near County Road 424 in Caspian early Wednesday morning on July 28.

A 16-year-old girl was transported by ambulance to Aspirius Hospital and then later transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

She has now been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to update you as more information is released.

