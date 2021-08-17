MI House Oversight Committee hears testimony on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payment issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the State House Oversight Committee heard testimony from Michigan residents who are struggling with issues regarding past pandemic unemployment payments.

Many Michigan residents received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) from the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA). In June, the UIA told nearly 700,000 of them they may have been ineligible for the assistance. Now, those residents are faced with having to repay the money they received, some owing tens of thousands of dollars.

“What was meant to be financially helpful has created a much bigger problem in my life,” said Patricia Buck, a business owner from Iron River who spoke at the hearing via Zoom. “I now have to get a loan to pay them back, no recourse. We didn’t take advantage of the system. We got off the unemployment the minute we could.”

Others say they still receive notice of PUA payments they never applied for being made in their name, even after they have tried to cancel them.

According to Tony Paris, lead attorney at Sugar Law Center in Detroit, a primary cause for these problems is a lack of personal interaction from the UIA. He says the situation dates back to 2012, when 200 – 300 UIA employees were laid off and replaced with the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) computer program. Paris and others describe the program—as well as the language used in documents from the UIA—as “extremely complicated.”

“You have an automated system trying to decipher legal requirements without really any legal oversight,” said Paris.

During the House Oversight hearing, several people said they believe talking with a human representative would have resolved their issues with the unemployment agency. One House Oversight Committee member agreed, saying the committee itself needs a better grasp on the technology aspect of this case.

“The legislature generally is weak on IT,” said Representative David LaGrand (D). “I think we need a trusted expert who works for this body who can explain this stuff to us so that we can solve these problems.”

At a future hearing, the House Oversight Committee hopes to speak with a representative from the Unemployment Insurance Agency to hear their perspective on the issue.

