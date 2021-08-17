Advertisement

LVD Health Center hosts free COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic Thursday

The clinic will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Aug. 19, at the Northern Waters Casino Convention Center in Watersmeet.
Watersmeet COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic details for Aug. 19, 2021.
Watersmeet COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic details for Aug. 19, 2021.(WLUC/LVDHC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lac Vieux Desert Health Center in Watersmeet will be hosting a coronavirus vaccine and testing clinic Thursday.

The clinic will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Aug. 19, at the Northern Waters Casino Convention Center just across US-45.

There will be Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for ages 12 and up. No preregistration is required.

The Michigan National Guard is conducting this free clinic.

The coronavirus tests available are Binax Antigen tests, which can provide results in 15 minutes.

Anyone with questions about the event is asked to call 715-614-0478.

