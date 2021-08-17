Advertisement

Livestock shows underway at UP State Fair

Judging started with Jr. beef cattle at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ESCANABA Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, 4-H youth were up early preparing their animals for the first day of livestock shows at the U.P. State Fair in Escanaba.

Over the past year, 4-H members have spent each day raising their animal to be auctioned at this year’s fair.

The youth exhibitors say that judging day is exciting and the process is worthwhile, despite the number of chores that go into it.

“I spend a lot of time tending to my animals, grooming them, washing them, working with them, getting them prepared for the shows,” explains Elizabeth Vanluven.

Joey Starzynski adds, “It’s just being present with that animal, and training that animal, and taming that animal, and being able to show it to the best of your ability is the main thing. It’s a good investment for kids, and it teaches me responsibility as well.”

Judging began at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday with the junior beef cattle department. Sheep and pigs will be shown Wednesday.

You can view a full schedule of judged events here.

