Ishpeming Taco Bell to open in September

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A national fast food chain is weeks away from opening a new location in Ishpeming.

Construction on the new Taco Bell on US-41 is almost complete. The drive-through and dine-in restaurant is expected to open in mid to late September.

Before then, franchisee Border Foods is looking to hire 25 team members, including managers.

“Border Foods—which is a family-owned business and one of the largest franchisees in the United States—offers career growth, we offer flexible schedules, and we offer scholarships,” said Vincent Bosscher, director of operations for Border Foods. “We really hope that it brings our family culture to Ishpeming, and we’re super excited to be part of this community.”

Border Foods will host a hiring event at the new location on Thursday, August 19, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. To apply for a job online, visit borderfoods.com.

