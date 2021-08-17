Iron County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate driver of vehicle that was submerged in Net River near Amasa

AMASA, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a vehicle that was in the Net River near Amasa in Iron County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was located near the Snake Rapids boat launch, in the water, on Sunday, August 15. The vehicle was removed from the river, but the owner could not be located.

Iron County Search and Rescue and the Michigan DNR have been searching the area, but have not found or been able to make contact with the driver. No names have been released.

