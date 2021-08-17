Advertisement

Iron County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate driver of vehicle that was submerged in Net River near Amasa

Iron County Sheriff's car
Iron County Sheriff's car(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMASA, Mich. (WLUC) -The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a vehicle that was in the Net River near Amasa in Iron County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was located near the Snake Rapids boat launch, in the water, on Sunday, August 15. The vehicle was removed from the river, but the owner could not be located.

Iron County Search and Rescue and the Michigan DNR have been searching the area, but have not found or been able to make contact with the driver. No names have been released.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calumet woman dead after a 2-vehicle car crash in Calumet Township
Louis Campos mugshot.
Bessemer man found guilty on CSC charges
Governor Gretchen Whitmer launches her ‘UP Jobs Tour’ on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Gov. Whitmer launches ‘UP Jobs Tour’
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
Texas man arrested after stabbing in Iron County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Michigan State Police investigate a hit and run in Iron County
All three suspects were arraigned in the 91st district court on Sunday.
Three men face multiple felony charges for child trafficking in Sault Ste. Marie
Madison Yale (MSP)
Police searching for missing 4-year-old girl in Engadine
Dave Wiitanen, a local hockey-coaching legend.
Hockey legend donates memorabilia