Houghton County population increases

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed Houghton County’s population grew about 2% since the previous census.

More remarkably, however, there was an increase in population by 8.8% within city limits.

Additionally, the median age of residents is also increasing but more specific data on that is not yet available.

“What that means for us is a lot of the state revenue sharing, the road money, all of those things,” said Eric Waara, Houghton city manager. “Your population is a part of that formula.”

With an increase in residents comes an increase in state assistance. Although, Houghton will need its housing market to keep up if it wants to facilitate the growth.

“We don’t have a lot of available housing stock, so it’s certainly a seller’s market right now,” said Waara. “Then for new housing starts, it’s difficult because the price of construction is so expensive right now. So, until that levels out we’re just going to have to do our best to find people places to live.”

Living in a developing city is one thing. But, as it grows, people need more places to shop and eat at.

Waara says Meijer has postponed plans until further notice on their Houghton store idea. However, one drive-through is on its way soon.

“KFC has been through site plan review, their sign is up, that’s the plan,” said Waara. “They are planning to start construction here sometime this fall for it being open early next year.”

Waara says he looks forward to the future of Houghton.

“For Houghton, we want to grow. I think that’s really the only way to be sustainable is to have a small amount of growth every year,” said Waara. “So I think we’d like to see some new housing starts, we’d like to see our population growing at a relatively steady, but not explosive rate.”

