Hockey legend donates memorabilia

A new addition to a well-known room in the Houghton County Arena
Dave Wiitanen, a local hockey-coaching legend.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the hockey-coaching legend himself, Dave Wiitanen, donated all of his hockey memorabilia to his self-titled room in the arena.

The Dave Wiitanen room has now gained several cases that display his items, including a 50th-anniversary award for being the most dedicated junior hockey volunteer in the country.

His niece, Rhonda Britten, says he has impacted youth in the Copper Country who share his same love for hockey.

“He noticed being the assistant coach that youth didn’t have hockey equipment, they weren’t able to afford to play hockey,” said Britten. “So that became his mission. Any person who wanted to play hockey he created a fund to help them afford it. And he raised money to build this Houghton County Arena.”

Britten says her uncle always wanted to do this for the building so she’s happy to help make his wishes come true.

