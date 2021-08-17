Gwinn school board hears state Association of School Boards stance on critical race theory

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Gwinn Area Community Schools acknowledged an issue concerning many parents in the district.

Some have been debating whether or not critical race theory should be taught in the schools. At Monday’s school board meeting, Gwinn Superintendent Brandon Bruce read a brief statement from the Michigan Association of School Boards about the topic.

According to State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice, critical race theory is not currently being taught in Michigan schools. However, Dr. Rice believes students should learn about race and racism in America. Read more from Dr. Rice here.

Superintendent Bruce says the Gwinn school board has not taken a stance on the issue. He says the information from the state was presented so that board members have a response if they are asked about the school’s policy on critical race theory.

