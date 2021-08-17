Governor Whitmer begins ‘UP Jobs Tour’ in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer made her first stop of her ‘UP Jobs Tour’ at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee.

“We are visiting a number of small businesses across the Upper Peninsula to highlight the fact that number one, small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but they’re also the life and blood of our communities,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Her goal this week is to showcase how her administration is preparing and training the 21st Century workforce and to highlight Michigan’s strong economic jumpstart plan.

“We’re making big investments in small businesses across Michigan. This is how we get our economy back jumpstarted, this is how we ensure people have good paying jobs, and so as we get across the state, we’re going to highlight different businesses that are doing just those things,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer’s plan includes one-billion-dollars to stimulate the state’s economy by investing in businesses, workers, and organizations.

She said now is a crucial time to do so and create more better paying jobs and make lasting investments in childcare, education, housing, infrastructure, and more within the U.P.

“We know that this is a critical moment that a lot of small businesses were helped through the pandemic and a variety of businesses we administered – I think almost 30 of them – but there were still some that weren’t eligible. Those that have 9 or less employees, so that’s a part of our ability to support small businesses and get this economy back rolling to full string.” Governor Whitmer ended her day on Tuesday in Ironwood touring more small businesses and plans to do the same for the rest of the week across the U.P.

