Dickinson County Library hosts Outdoor Storytime

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer at the Dickinson County Library’s main branch, children have been treated to Outdoor Storytime. Today came with a special theme.

“We’ll be doing songs and stories and crafts on ocean animals,” said Crystal Jacklovitz, Dickinson County Library’s Early Elementary Literacy Specialist.

The pandemic limited the number of story time events, but the library was able to find a solution.

“Originally we had planned to them all on zoom,” Jacklovitz said. “With everything opening back up, we decided to open back up in-person story time and our courtyard is big enough we can do some socially distanced programming.”

The library says the target audience is for kids zero to five, and they practice several cognitive abilities.

“We practice all five stages. Which would be talking, reading, singing, playing, and writing,” Jacklovitz said.

Staff say the earlier children are introduced with reading, the better. Professionals use different techniques to engage with youth’s short attention span.

“One thing that we really do is music. Music, of course, separate’s the words into syllables which helps the children understand there is letters in the songs,” Jacklovitz said.

The library also has access to a designated children’s space, where kids are able to explore and play.

“We just want to make our library a welcoming place, especially during the pandemic,” Jacklovitz said.

The main branch will be expanding its story time programming this fall to Norway, and hopes to continue in-person events.

